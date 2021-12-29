In her sex-trafficking trial, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six counts.

In her sex-trafficking trial, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts.

A US jury found British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of assisting late financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing teenage girls on Wednesday.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein.

While awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own, her ex-boyfriend Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

For the six counts she faced in this trial, Maxwell could face a sentence of up to 70 years in prison.

She also faces two counts of perjury, which will be tried separately.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

