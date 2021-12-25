In his Christmas message, Pope Francis encourages people to converse.

‘Immense tragedies’ in Syria and Yemen are being ‘passed over in silence,’ according to the Pope.

As he celebrated his second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, Pope Francis urged individuals and world leaders to be open to dialogue.

“Let us pray to him for the courage to engage in dialogue.

Let us beg him to stir up a desire for reconciliation and fraternity in the hearts of all people on this joyous day.

From the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, the Pope said, “Let us now turn to him in prayer.”

“We have become so used to them that enormous tragedies are now being passed over in silence,” he said, noting that the world continues to witness a large number of conflicts, crises, and disagreements.

In regards to the Syrian crisis, he stated that the country has been ravaged by war for more than a decade, resulting in numerous deaths and untold numbers of displaced people.

He also mentioned Yemen, describing it as “a massive tragedy that has gone unnoticed by everyone for years, causing daily deaths.”

The pope warned against new violence in the Ukraine conflict, which has been raging for decades.

“Let us also remember the ongoing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, which continue to rage without end, with ever-worsening social and political ramifications,” he said.

“Baby Jesus, grant the Middle East and the entire world peace and harmony.”

Sustain all those who provide humanitarian aid to people forced to flee their homes; console the Afghan people, who have been put to the test by conflicts that have forced many to flee the country for more than four decades,” he added.