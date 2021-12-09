In his first interview since the Texas festival, Travis Scott says, “You can only help what you can see.”

“You can only help what you can see,” Travis Scott said, adding that he wasn’t aware of the deadly surge until “minutes before” a post-concert news conference.

The rapper sat down with radio host Charlamagne tha God for his first interview since a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 10 killed ten people and injured dozens more.

“Any time you hear something like that, you want to turn off the show,” Scott said in the 51-minute interview, which was released on Thursday.

“You want to make sure that fans get the attention they require.

I took advantage of any opportunity to see something similar.

I took a few breaks to make sure everyone was okay, but I mostly relied on the collective energy of the fans.

That was just something I didn’t hear.”

After the mayhem broke out at NRG Park last month, Scott’s headlining performance continued, but he claimed he was never told to stop the show right away.

He described an environment on stage where it’s difficult to tell the difference between audience energy and danger, and where lights, sound, and pyrotechnics all blend together.

“Everything sounds the same to me.”

“At the end of the day, you’re just listening to music,” Scott explained.

“You can only help what you can see, and then you have to do what you’re told.”

You simply stop whenever someone tells you to.”

The victims’ ages ranged from nine to twenty-seven years old.

Scott, a Houston native, has been named in a slew of lawsuits stemming from the chaotic scene.

“As artists, we rely on professionals to ensure that things go smoothly and that everyone gets home safely,” Scott explained.

“It felt like this night was just another regular show to me.”

People didn’t just show up to cause harm.

People simply came to have a good time, and something unfortunate occurred.”

He stated that he believes he did everything he could with the information he had that night.

Multiple families have turned down Scott’s offer to pay for each victim’s funeral expenses.

Scott explained, “Everything is understandable.”

“They’re grieving at the moment, and…

