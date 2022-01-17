In his fourth ‘provocative’ launch of 2022, Kim Jong-un launches a ‘ballistic missile’ towards Japan.

North Korea launches a ‘ballistic missile’ toward Japan, marking Kim Jong-un’s fourth ‘provocative’ launch of 2022.

NORTH Korea has launched what appears to be a ballistic missile toward Japan, marking the country’s fourth launch in 2022.

The military of South Korea and the coast guard of Japan both reported that the North had fired an “unidentified projectile” into the ocean off its east coast.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the projectile was ballistic or how far it flew.

However, Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said it had detected a possible North Korean ballistic missile launch.

The Japanese Coast Guard issued a statement warning vessels traveling near the Japanese coast to be aware of falling objects, but no immediate damage to vessels or aircraft was reported.

North Korea has conducted three more weapons tests since New Year’s Day, an unusually high frequency of weapons tests.

Two of the launches involved single “hypersonic missiles” capable of high speeds and manoeuvring after launch, while the third, which occurred on Friday, involved a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) fired from train cars.

The type of missile used in Monday’s alleged launch was not immediately known.

The series of launches prompted US President Joe Biden’s administration to impose the first sanctions against Pyongyang on Wednesday, as well as to ask the UN Security Council to place several North Korean individuals and entities on a blacklist.

North Korea has justified its missile tests as a sovereign right to self-defense, accusing the US of deliberately inflaming the situation with new sanctions.

North Korea has been testing new missiles designed to overwhelm regional missile defenses in recent months.

According to some experts, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reverting to a tried-and-true strategy of threatening the United States and regional neighbors with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations to extract concessions.

Last year, Kim conducted a series of missile tests, including what are believed to be hypersonic weapons.

Some of these tests are in violation of international law.

The United Nations has specifically prohibited the country from testing ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons.