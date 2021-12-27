In his new book Kings of the Mountains, Roberto Escobar reveals his hidden passion for cycling.

In his new book Kings of the Mountains, Roberto Escobar reveals his hidden cycling passion.

Roberto Escobar had a secret desire to win the Tour de France before joining his brother’s cocaine gang.

The brother of Colombian drug lord and narco-terrorist Pablo Escobar was a trusted lieutenant in a multi-million pound cocaine smuggling empire, but despite the illicit wealth, his true ambition was to win the Tour de France.

Roberto Escobar was a dedicated cyclist whose team, Biciletas Ositto, was financed by his brother’s drug cartel’s profits.

In a new book, he recounts his experiences as a cyclist before becoming involved in the carnage brought to Colombia by the cocaine trade in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1993, the country’s ‘king of cocaine,’ who was once ranked as the world’s seventh richest man, was shot dead in Medellin, the capital of Colombia’s mountainous Antioquia province.

At a house he owned in Medellin, Roberto guards his late brother’s memory, which includes life-size models of the drug lord and mocked-up pictures of the drug lord with Marlon Brando as the mafia don in The Godfather.

Despite the fact that he is nearly blind, the 74-year-old’s passion for cycling has not waned.

Matt Rendell’s book Kings of the Mountains chronicles the exploits of Colombian cyclists like Roberto Escobar who helped to establish cycling as a national sport.

He listens to the Tour de France on the radio religiously, and his ambition was to win the yellow jersey, which goes to the race’s winner.

“Now they see that I was a good cyclist,” he told the newspaper El Pais.

His past as the Medellin cartel’s number two still haunts him.

He admits, “We still miss Pablo every day.”

Being a high-ranking member of one of the world’s most notorious drug cartels paid off handsomely, and Roberto developed a fondness for thoroughbred horses.

However, the costs were also high.

Roberto’s favorite horse was kidnapped and castrated by a rival crime gang known as Los Pepes, who wanted to track down Pablo Escobar.

When a parcel bomb disguised as a judicial summons arrived in 1993, weeks after his brother’s death, he lost his sight and hearing in one ear.

