Putin says the two countries will strengthen their “close partnership” in his New Year’s message to Erdogan.

Putin says the two countries’ “close partnership” will be strengthened in his New Year’s message to Erdogan.

Putin promises Erdogan in his New Year’s message that Turkey and Russia will strengthen their “close partnership.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizes cooperation and respect in his New Year’s greetings to more than 50 world leaders.

The Russian capital is MOSCOW.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year’s greetings to more than 50 world leaders, including Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Putin wrote to Erdogan that Russia and Turkey have “done much in recent times to develop bilateral ties, primarily in the trade, economic, energy, and military-technical areas.”

He expressed hope that Russian-Turkish cooperation in peaceful space exploration and the development of COVID-19 vaccines would “further develop their productive cooperation and close partnership in international affairs.”

In a message to US Vice President Joe Biden, Putin stated that Moscow and Washington “could and should interact constructively, combining efforts to respond to the numerous challenges and threats facing humanity.”

He said, “I am confident that, building on our June summit in Geneva and subsequent meetings, we will be able to move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration for each other’s national interests.”

This year’s interaction between Moscow and Beijing was “extremely fruitful,” Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping, with “a dynamic political dialogue continuing at all levels.”

He went on to say that bilateral trade was “at an all-time high” and that “effective coordination of efforts in addressing key items on the regional and international agenda” had been established.

He expressed confidence that Russia and China would strengthen “the full range of bilateral ties” and fully implement a new joint project called the Year of Physical Fitness and Sports Cooperation.

“I have no doubt that the success of the Winter Olympic Games will be ensured by our Chinese friends.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “I am looking forward to meeting you at the opening ceremony of this sporting event.”

In a message to Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Putin urged the advancement of bilateral relations based on “equality and mutual respect.”

He claimed that doing so would help “meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries and contribute to the strengthening of stability and security in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent messages to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Pope Francis, and several former heads of state and government, including Shinzo Abe of Japan, George W Bush of the United States, and Angela Merkel of Germany.