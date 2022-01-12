Prince Andrew could face charges ranging from groping accuser on paedo island to sex in the bathroom during his rape trial.

In his rape trial, Prince Andrew could face charges ranging from groping accuser on paedo island to sex in the bathroom.

Prince Andrew could face five explosive allegations during his legal battle with rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

A judge has dismissed the Duke of York’s attempts to have the case dismissed after he was sued for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia when she was only 17.

According to the Duke’s lawyers, Virginia’s civil lawsuit should be dismissed because she signed a $500,000 (£371,000) deal in 2009.

New York Judge Lewis Kaplan, on the other hand, has ruled that the case can proceed.

Questions about Andrew’s friendship with multimillionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his twisted lover Ghislaine Maxwell have already shattered his reputation.

Virgin, now 38, claims she was abused by the Duke after the sick couple met him in a London nightclub.

She was allegedly returned to Ghislaine’s townhouse and forced to have sex with the Royal, who at the time was 41 years old.

Virginia claims she was forced to have sex with the prince three times, in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Andrew vehemently denies all of the allegations, claiming that he has no recollection of ever meeting Virginia.

However, the Duke could face five explosive allegations in court.

A woman who claims to have seen Andrew and Virginia dancing at London’s Tramp nightclub may be called to testify.

The allegations were made by a woman from London to Lisa Bloom, a US lawyer who represents several Epstein victims.

Ms Bloom previously told The Sun that she was at the Tramp nightclub in 2001 and saw Prince Andrew.

“A member of her group brought it to her attention.

“She remembers it vividly.”

She’d never seen a royal before or since.

Her attention was drawn to him.

It was a pivotal moment in her life.

“She claims he was dancing with Virginia, who appeared to be very young and unhappy, but Andrew was smiling and seemed to be having a great time.”

The Duke of Edinburgh has denied that he was with Virginia at the club, telling Newsnight that he was at Pizza Express instead.

When Virginia was 17, she claims she had a bath with Andrew after a night in a London club where he allegedly plied her with vodka.

Maxwell previously stated that her bath was “insufficient” for sexual activity.

Virginia wrote in a manuscript, “It was a beige marble tiled floor with porcelain Victorian-style bathtub in the…

