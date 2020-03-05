In-home dance lessons popular among Chinese women amid epidemic: survey

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — Over 40 percent of Chinese women have attended dance courses like Zumba and ballet offered by online platforms as they are encouraged to stay at home to contain the COVID-19 spread, according to a survey by China Women’s News and fitness app “Keep.”

The survey, conducted among millions of “Keep” users, finds more than 60 percent of active users are female, the number of whom have increased significantly since the epidemic outbreak, especially in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province.

Of those surveyed, most women exercise from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., taking in-home fitness courses including leg training, abdominal muscle building, body stretching and aerobics. Some of them have joined online exercises instructed by Chinese celebrities.

According to the survey, women have maintained growing enthusiasm for spending on fitness products, with Yoga mats, elastic resistance belts and ready-to-eat chicken breasts becoming hot sales among female consumers.