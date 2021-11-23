In honor of my grandmother, who was “killed at the Waukesha parade by evil Darrell Brooks,” I intend to pursue a career as a nurse.

A WISCONSIN nursing student reveals that her grandmother, 79, was one of the victims killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade, which claimed the lives of five people and left many others injured.

On Sunday night, Gabrielle Kamentz shared the news on Facebook, claiming that her grandmother, Virginia Sorenson, had been “killed at Waukesha parade by evil Darrell Brooks.”

“I’m sure most of you have seen the news,” she wrote.

What happened in Waukesha tonight was horrific… and sadly, my grandmother was one of the victims.

“I’m so angry, sad, and hurt,” she continued, “that someone so evil took my grandmother away from me.”

“She had a wonderful heart.”

Such a nice person.

My family was held together by her.

As I write, I’m still in shock and trying to process what’s happened.

“Her memory will live on in me forever.”

I’ll carry on her legacy as I progress through nursing school.

“My grandmother was a fantastic nurse,” the eulogy continued.

“It makes me so happy to be following in her footsteps.”

Without my grandmother’s guidance, love, and support, I would not be where I am today.

“I’m sure she’ll be proud of me as I graduate from nursing school, knowing that I was able to fill her shoes and carry on her legacy.”

When the wind blows, I know she’s near.

“Right now, I’m dealing with a lot of feelings.”

Most of them are filled with sadness and anger because I was unable to say goodbye to her.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone.

“It’s just that my heart hurts,” she concluded.

According to Sorenson’s Facebook page, she has been a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies for 19 years.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “at 79, she had a bad back and a bad hip, but she loved to dance and was an instructor and choreographer who helped newcomers and veterans with the group’s routines.”

David Sorenson, her 56-year-old husband, said, “What did she like about it? Everything.”

“She enjoyed the lectures.

The women’s camaraderie and the dancing appealed to her.

She enjoyed being on stage.”

Three children and six grandchildren were born to the couple.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies wrote on Facebook.

The grannies enjoyed hearing the cheers and applause from the audience, which made them smile…

