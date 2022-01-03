In honor of Edwin Muir, the poet who famously referred to Glasgow as the “fallen world,”

Edwin was born on the Isle of Orkney, and his traumatic move to Glasgow as a teenager around the turn of the century caused him some of his greatest heartbreaks while also inspiring much of his greatest work.

Edwin Muir, an unlikely and unwilling Glaswegian, became a Glaswegian in the summer of 1901.

Edwin was born in Wyre, Orkney’s capital, and spent his childhood and early adolescence on his father’s pre-industrial farm, “The Bu.”

Edwin, the youngest of six children and a curious young boy, was captivated by his father’s bedtime stories, his mother’s singing, and the mysticism and charm of his island.

“The Orkney I was born into was a place where there was no great distinction between the ordinary and the fantastic; living men’s lives became legends,” he later wrote.

“A man I knew once sailed out in a boat in search of a mermaid and later claimed to have spoken with her.

On moonlit nights, fairies, or ‘fairicks,’ were seen dancing on the sands.”

When Edwin was 14, his family could no longer afford the farm’s rent, and he was ripped away from his beloved island.

They set sail for Glasgow in search of more secure financial prospects, but the move put the entire family through a lot of hardship.

The stark contrast between Edwin’s ancient tradition and close-knit community and the immense squalor he witnessed in Glasgow slums was striking.

The danger and disease that ravaged the city astounded the family, and Edwin’s father, mother, and two brothers died within five years of their arrival.

His remaining siblings chose to leave the city, leaving Edwin adrift and alone in Glasgow at the age of 19. He had little education or prospects.

Edwin struggled to adjust to city life’s fast pace and later wrote, “I was born before the Industrial Revolution, and am now about two hundred years old,” comparing the transition to time travel.

But I’ve skipped about 150 of them.

I was born in 1737 and lived until the age of fourteen.

