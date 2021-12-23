In icy conditions, an overturned semi-truck bursts into flames, causing a pile-up on I94 with ‘up to 100 vehicles involved.’

In icy conditions, an overturned semi-truck bursts into flames, resulting in a pile-up of ‘up to 100 vehicles’ on I94.

ICY roads on I-94 were clogged after a crash involving over 100 vehicles and an overturned semi-truck that burst into flames.

On Thursday morning, traffic on icy Interstate 94 in west-central Wisconsin was gridlocked from Osseo to Northfield.

According to WTMJ, the crash involved over 100 vehicles, causing the I-94 near Osseo and Eau Claire to be completely shut down.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.