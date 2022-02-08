In Idlib, Turkey, a Turkish charity is providing winter assistance to Syrian families.

In the latest shipment from Istanbul-based charity IHH, 2,500 blankets, 3,000 boots, and coats were sent to northwestern Syria.

Turkiye’s ANTALYA

The Turkish humanitarian organization Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced on Tuesday that it had sent a truckload of winter aid to northwestern Syria.

2,500 blankets, 3,000 boots, and coats were collected in Antalya province in southern Turkey and sent to Idlib province in Syria as part of a campaign launched by the Istanbul-based IHH for Syrians in need.

Mehmet Yildirim, the head of the foundation’s Antalya branch, told Anadolu Agency that the organization had been organizing aid campaigns for those in need since the beginning of Syria’s civil war.

“IHH has been organizing such winter aid campaigns since the beginning of the war in 2011,” he explained.

“As the Antalya branch, we’ve sent 206 trucks of aid to Syria so far,” he continued.

The donations in the most recent shipment, according to Yildirim, will be delivered to the IHH coordination center in Idlib.

Syria has been engulfed in a brutal civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime unleashed unprecedented repression on pro-democracy protests.