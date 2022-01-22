In India, six people were killed by a fire in a residential building.

In India, a fire in a residential building kills six people.

Officials said at least six people were killed and 15 were injured in a major fire that erupted in Maharashtra, a western Indian state, on Saturday.

The fire started on the 18th floor of a 20-story building in Mumbai, the state capital.

“6 people were killed in the incident, and the injured have been taken to various hospitals for treatment,” according to the Mumbai fire brigade department.

“Thirteen fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

It was classified as a Level 3 (major) fire, according to the report.

When the fire broke out, according to fire officer Hemant Parab, the firefighting system failed.

“Due to the smoke in the building, the fire squad team had a difficult time rescuing people.

He went on to say, “We rescued 26 people.”

Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition and having trouble breathing.

The fire had been brought under control, according to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who had visited the scene.

A short circuit, she added, could have started the fire.

Aaditya Thackeray, a Maharashtra minister, said he is keeping an eye on the firefighting and rescue efforts at the site.

“I’ve been in contact with the authorities about the fire at the Kamala building in Tardeo.”

The fire department and the police are on the scene.

“Rescue and cooling operations are in progress,” he wrote on Twitter.