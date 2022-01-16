In Israel, the government’s response to the omicron variant has sparked outrage.

Israel is enraged by the government’s response to the omicron variant.

A doctor in Israel claims that the fear of the omicron variant has been exaggerated by health officials.

The Israeli government’s reaction to the omicron coronavirus variant has sparked debate among health officials.

Israeli health officials, according to Idit Matot, chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Intensive Care, and Pain, have exaggerated the threat of the omicron variant.

“In the last month, we’ve seen that omicron is highly contagious but causes very little damage,” Matot said.

The Israeli doctor pointed out that there isn’t a single omicron patient on a ventilator or receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) at the Icholov Hospital, a major Tel Aviv hospital complex.

She called for easing quarantine rules, claiming that the number of serious coronavirus patients published in the media was “misleading.”

“People are being held captive in their own homes.”

The country is on the verge of collapsing, and we are in a de facto lockdown.

Matot wondered aloud, “Have we gone insane?”

The Health Ministry, on the other hand, dismissed the Israeli doctor’s criticism, claiming that its response to the omicron variant aims to protect groups at risk of infection.

According to the ministry, “Matot’s proposal is likely to cause serious harm to at-risk groups, as well as an increase in the number of serious patients and mortality.”

Matot’s actions, as well as the language she used to express herself, raise concerns that the desire for attention sometimes takes precedence over responsibility,” the statement continued.

Matot’s opinion being published on the official account of Ichilov Hospital was also deemed “improper and forbidden” by the ministry.

6.5 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4.2 million have received two doses plus a booster.

The country has confirmed around 1.7 million coronavirus cases and over 8,000 deaths since the outbreak began.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.