Palestinians rally in favor of Arabs in Israel’s Negev.

Palestinians rally in support of Arabs in Israel’s Negev.

Palestinians demonstrate in Israel’s Negev in support of Arabs.

Arabs in the Negev region are protesting land confiscation by the Jewish National Fund.

GAZA, THE CAPITOL OF THE PALESTINIANS

Hundreds of Palestinians rallied in Gaza on Saturday in support of local Arabs in Israel’s Negev region who have faced human rights violations and land bulldozing.

A large banner raised by protesters read, “A popular solidarity stand in support of our people in the occupied Negev against Zionist terrorism.”

Hundreds of local Arabs in the Negev have recently protested the confiscation of their land by the Jewish National Fund.

The Jewish National Fund raises funds from Jews around the world in order to seize Palestinian land.

In response to the protests, Israeli police used excessive force, injuring a number of people.

Muhammad Fares, a spokesman for protesters, urged the international community to intervene “to stop the Israeli crimes against the residents of the Negev,” while also commending the Negev’s residents for their “steadfastness and sacrifices.”

“What is happening in the Negev is against human values, and we must stand firm in support of the residents,” Fares said.

According to a report published on Friday by the Arab 48 website, which focuses on Israeli-Arab relations, Israeli forces detained 132 Arab demonstrators in two days.

The%20population%20of%20Arab%20citizens%20in%20the%20Negev%20region%20is%20estimated%20to%20be%20300,000,%20living%20on%205%%20of%20their%20land,%2095%%20of%20which%20Israel%20has%20confiscated%20since%201948.

This article was aided by Ibrahim Mukhtar.