In Istanbul, a well-known sports photographer gives a talk.

At a show of selections from the Istanbul Photo Awards, veteran Getty Images photojournalist Adam Pretty talks about his work behind the camera.

ANKARA

On Friday, an award-winning Australian sports photographer discussed his techniques for creating eye-catching images as well as his experience photographing at the Olympic Games.

Adam Pretty, a Getty Images photojournalist, spoke at a special exhibition in Istanbul featuring selections from the Anadolu Agency’s Istanbul Photo Awards, an international photography contest.

Atilgan Ozdil, a chief photographer at Anadolu Agency, moderated the discussion, which took place at the Energy Museum at Bilgi University’s santralistanbul complex.

Ozdil inquired about Pretty’s “secret” to winning contests, as he has won four Istanbul Photo Awards to date, including third place in this year’s Single Sports category.

He explained, “I’ve always sort of tried to be a part of the Istanbul Photo Awards.”

“I believe it is critical to support photo awards around the world.”

“It’s just a different opportunity to reach another market, as well as a bunch of people who still want to look at photography,” he said, adding that the Istanbul Photo Awards includes sports coverage is “obviously important” to him.

The Olympics as a backdrop

The veteran photojournalist admitted to the audience that he still gets nervous when covering major events such as the Olympics.

“You only get one chance to take that picture if you’re at a big event.”

And you’re up against a lot of photographers from all over the world.”

Pretty said he would start preparing for some assignments a year or six months in advance.

“On occasion, I like to go into a venue completely blind and see what I see.”

He claims that his best work comes from being able to act “on instinct” rather than overthinking things.

Pretty claims that when he spends too much time thinking about his work, it becomes “a little bit more static or lacks a bit of life.”

“So, I think it’s a mix,” he said, adding that covering the Olympics requires “planning,” as there are strict rules and accreditation requirements for photographers.

He also talked about his experience at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

