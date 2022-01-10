In Istanbul, Turkish forces apprehend five PKK terror suspects.

In Istanbul, Turkish forces apprehend five PKK terrorists.

Digital materials and organizational documents are also seized by the cops.

ANKARA

According to Turkish security sources, at least five PKK suspects were apprehended in Istanbul during simultaneous counter-terror operations on Monday.

According to a source who asked not to be identified due to restrictions on speaking to the media, the anti-terrorism unit of Istanbul police launched the operations to arrest suspects accused of fabricating fake passports for members of the PKKKCK terror group.

During the operations on Dec. 1, police teams also seized digital material as well as organizational documents.

The months of December and January

In Istanbul, there are five.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.