In Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurates a biennial of classical art.

In Istanbul, the Turkish president inaugurates a biennial of classical art.

Over 200 works of art will be on display in four venues across Istanbul during the two-month Yeditepe Biennial.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, inaugurated a biennial of classical Turkish arts in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdogan said works by artists from various origins and backgrounds will be displayed at the second edition of the Yeditepe Biennial, which will be a representation of a civilization rejecting all forms of discrimination, during the opening ceremony, which was held in a historical venue known as the Suleymaniye Daruzziyafe.

“I believe that such activities will bring our art, which we have passed down from generation to generation, to a greater degree internationally,” he said at the event, which was held in the Fatih district on the city’s European side.

“Any effort that protects our traditional cultural and artistic values, aims to reflect on them, and transfers them to the present and the future,” the Turkish president added.

The Yeditepe Biennial, which runs until March 7, features 228 works of art by 226 artists spread across three historical venues, including the Suleymaniye Daruzziyafe and the Fatih Glass Cube Gallery, both of which are part of the mid-16th century Suleymaniye Mosque complex.

The biennial is organized by the Turkiye Presidency in collaboration with Fatih Municipality and the Classical Turkish Arts Foundation.