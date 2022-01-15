In Jamaica, a suspect is being held in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president.

A suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise is being held in Jamaica.

In a rural Jamaica community, a former Haitian opposition senator was discovered with three Haitians.

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July in the Haitian capital, and Jamaican police arrested a suspect on Saturday for allegedly plotting his assassination.

According to media reports, former Haitian opposition senator John Joel Joseph was discovered in a rural Jamaican community with three Haitian nationals.

Officials are still conducting necessary verifications, according to a senior police official who spoke to The Gleaner newspaper.

In July, the Haitian National Police issued a wanted notice for three suspects accused of “murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.”

On July 7, Moise, 53, was fatally shot at his home on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince.

The attack left his wife injured.

Following the assassination, tensions have risen as a result of criminal gang violence, fuel shortages, food price increases, and a political vacuum that has thrown the country into political and social turmoil.

An armed group attacked Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry as he left a cathedral in Gonaives after attending mass in early January.

A shootout broke out as Henry and his entourage were leaving the parish of Saint Charles de Borome, killing one person and injuring two others.