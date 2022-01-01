A stampede at a temple in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 12 people.

A stampede at a temple in Jammu and Kashmir killed 12 people.

According to police, a stampede at a Hindu temple in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday killed at least 12 people and injured more than a dozen others.

The stampede occurred near gate three of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu province, according to administrative officials, due to a large crowd of devotees who had come to pay their respects to mark the start of the New Year.

A senior police officer, Mukesh Singh, confirmed the death toll, adding that 14 more people were injured in the incident.

In the Trikuta Mountains’ Katra region, the Vaishno Devi Temple is a significant Hindu shrine dedicated to Vaishno Devi (Goddess Durga).

On Saturday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and expressed their sorrow over the incident.

They wished the injured person a speedy recovery, and Modi said he is keeping a close eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, announced on Saturday that a high-level investigation into the stampede had been ordered.