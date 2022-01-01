In Jammu and Kashmir, a temple stampede claimed the lives of 12 people.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 12 people were killed in a temple stampede.

Due to a large influx of devotees, a stampede occurs at a Hindu temple, officials say.

SRINAGAR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR (Jammu and Kashmir)

On Saturday, a stampede at a Hindu temple in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured over a dozen others, according to police.

According to administrative officials, the stampede occurred near gate three of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu province due to a large crowd of devotees who came to pay their respects to mark the start of the New Year.

Mukesh Singh, a senior police officer, confirmed the death toll, adding that 14 people were injured in the incident.

The Vaishno Devi Temple is a major Hindu shrine dedicated to Vaishno Devi (Goddess Durga) in the Trikuta Mountains’ Katra region.

On Saturday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their sorrow over the incident and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

They wished the injured a speedy recovery, and Modi said he is personally monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha announced on Saturday that a high-level investigation into the stampede had been ordered.