In January 2022, there will be environmental disasters all over the world.

In January 2022, there were environmental disasters all over the world.

Multiple natural disasters have been reported across the globe, including storms, floods, and volcanic eruptions.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In the first month of 2022, a number of environmental disasters struck the world, including heavy rains and floods in Brazil, Iran, and Madagascar; heavy snowfall in Turkey, Pakistan, and the United States; wildfires in Spain and Argentina; and volcanic eruptions in Ecuador’s Wolf volcano and the Pacific nation of Tonga.

Anadolu Agency has put together a timeline:

The month of January.

3 :

– Firefighters in northern Spain are battling a wave of forest fires that broke out over the first weekend of the year, despite a week of record-breaking heat.

– A major winter storm slams a large swath of the US East Coast, dumping significant snowfall across much of the Mid-Atlantic region, including the nation’s capital.

In the month of January,

4th:

– Heavy rains and flooding have killed 26 people in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia, affecting 715,634 people.

– Authorities in Argentina say fires in the southern province of Chubut have destroyed “between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares.”

– A landslide struck a construction site in China, killing at least five people and leaving nine others missing.

The month of January.

5th:

– Floods have killed at least nine people across almost all of Iran.

the first month of the year

a.

– Wildfires in Colorado, fueled by strong winds and downed power lines, have destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and other structures, costing more than (dollar)513 million.

The month of January.

#7:

– The Wolf volcano, the Galapagos Islands’ tallest mountain, begins to erupt, spewing lava and ash into the Pacific Ocean.

Hundreds of people have been admitted to hospitals in Tokyo, Japan’s capital, after the city received the most snow in four years.

the first month of the year

a.

– Heavy rains in southeastern Brazil caused a canyon wall to collapse on speedboats in a lake, killing at least two people.

– In the last two days, 21 tourists have died after their vehicles became stuck due to heavy snowfall in a popular hill station near Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

the first month of the year

9

– A canyon wall collapsed on speedboats in a lake in southeastern Brazil, resulting in ten deaths.

In the month of January,

the thirteenth

– Due to heavy rain, a landslide destroys a.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.