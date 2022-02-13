In January, there were worldwide climate strikes and protests.

Environmental protests and strikes continued in the first month of 2022 around the world, with demonstrators calling for more decisive action to combat climate change.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, activists and citizens continued online campaigns and street protests while remaining socially distant.

Fridays for Future, a weekly protest started by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in 2018, as well as global campaigns’ rallies against anti-environmental practices and attitudes, were among the events.

Anadolu Agency compiled the following timeline of protests and demonstrations:

In the month of January,

a.

– Environmentalists call for protesters to gather in Argentina’s Plaza de Mayo after the Environment Ministry’s decision to allow oil exploration in the Atlantic Ocean.

the first month of the year

a.

– Climate activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change on the first Fridays for Future strike of the year, with nonprofit organizations supporting their efforts.

The month of January.

#8:

– In Krakow, Poland, Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate against the governmental organization State Forests’ heavy deforestation.

14 January:

– Climate activists and environmental protesters continued to raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues on the second Fridays for the Future strike of January.

the first month of the year

the seventeenth

– After a counter-memory appeal relating to capital city air pollution was filed in Indonesia’s Jakarta District Court, several environmental activists staged a protest.

In the month of January,

twenty-first:

– Climate activists and environmental protesters join the third Fridays for Future strike of the month to raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues.

In the month of January,

25.

– Extinction Rebellion protesters gather outside the governor’s office in New York City to protest Kathy Hochul on climate change.

In the month of January,

number 26

– Thousands of Maasai cattle herders protest in northern Tanzania against a government plan to evict them from their ancestral land in order to allow trophy hunting and eco-tourism investments.

The month of January.

28th:

– During the month’s final Fridays for Future strike, climate and environmental activists protested for more action from world leaders on climate change and the environment.

In the month of January,

thirty-first

– “We can’t allow the government to lift the ban on bee-killing pesticides,” Greenpeace writes on Twitter, criticizing the British government’s approval of these chemicals for emergency use.