In Jerusalem, Israel intends to build new settlements.

Israel intends to build new settlements in Jerusalem.

Palestinians are to be evicted from their homes as part of the plan.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to local media on Monday, Israel’s Justice Ministry is pushing for new settlement projects to be built in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Custodian of Absentee Property’s plan “includes a new neighborhood in Sheikh Jarrah, one near Damascus Gate, two near Beit Safafa, and one each in Sur Baher and Beit Hanina,” according to Haaretz.

According to the daily, the move “would entail the eviction of Palestinian residents,” including dozens in Sheikh Jarrah.

In May, fierce clashes between Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied territories erupted following an Israeli court ruling in January evicting seven Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

In Beit Safafa, 470 settlement units will be built, according to Haaretz.

It added that a plan is being considered in Beit Hanina to build dozens of settlement units on a six-dunum plot of land (a dunam equals 1,000 square meters).

In the Beit Safafa neighborhood, the Custodian of Absentee Property intends to build a new residential complex with dozens of apartments.

The Custodian of Absentee Property seizes Palestinian properties whose owners Israel believes are living outside of the Palestinian territories.

In recent years, Israel has increased its settlement activity in East Jerusalem.

Under international law, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered “occupied territory,” making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.