In just one day, a fundraiser raised more than (dollar)500,000 for the family of a father and two sons killed in a Christmas fire.

A father and two children died in a house fire early Christmas morning in Quakertown, and more than (dollar)500,000 was raised in one day to help offset their expenses.

Eric King, 41, and his two young children were killed in the early morning fire, but King’s wife and another child escaped.

Minor burns were sustained by the woman and her third child.

Authorities say two dogs died as well.

At 1:22 a.m., crews were summoned.

The two-and-a-half-story double home along Essex Court, off East Broad Street, to the east of Quakertown’s downtown area, was sold on Saturday.

According to Quakertown Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm, the flames were out by 2:34 a.m. and crews remained on the scene until around 7 a.m.

Inside the house, he claimed, smoke detectors were not working.

The woman and her eldest son were unable to return inside to assist in the rescue of the others, and when first responders arrived, the fire was too intense to allow them to enter the home to search for those trapped inside, according to Wilhelm.

Kristin Randazzo organized an online fundraiser that raised (dollar)531,000 by 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, we surpassed our (dollar)20,000 target.

More than 7,500 people contributed to the family’s financial well-being.

Photos of the family are also circulating on social media using the hashtag (hashtag)kingboys.

The couple, whose female survivor is identified by the fundraiser as Kristin King, were high school sweethearts.

Randazzo writes in the fundraiser post that they are the “happiest people you will have ever met.”

According to her, the family was active in the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights on the fields.

“You couldn’t help but love them because they were always smiling and full of positive spirits,” Randazzo continued.

This great loss will have a significant impact on the Quakertown community.”

On its website, the Quakertown Community School District expressed its sorrow.

Liam, a fifth-grader, and Patrick, a third-grader, both of Richland Elementary School, were the juvenile victims, according to a statement.

The juvenile survivor has been identified as Brady, an eighth-grader at Strayer Middle School.

“In close collaboration with our Crisis Response Team…

