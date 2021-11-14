In just one week, Covid cases in Austria increased by 45 percent, prompting a lockdown of 2 million unvaccinated people.

After Covid cases increased by nearly 50% in just one week, Austria will quarantine two million unvaccinated people.

The government has targeted those who have not received the vaccine for the first time, making the measures unprecedented in Europe.

two

1

Austrian chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the tough new rules that will go into effect in the country’s worst-affected areas tomorrow morning.

A total of two million people in the Upper Austrian and Salzburg regions will be affected.

People who have not been vaccinated will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, grocery shopping, and doctor visits.

People will be subjected to random checks, according to Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein, who compared the measures to traffic controls like speed limits.

People can be issued warning notices, ordered to take Covid tests, and fined up to £1,900 under Austriа’s so-called Epidemic Act in order to defeat the virus, he said.

The plans were officially approved today, and they will be implemented across the country’s population of 9 million people.

More than 33% of Austrians have not received their first vaccination dose, one of the lowest rates in the European Union.

As the virus spreads across Europe once more, Austrian lawmakers are concerned that hospitals will be overwhelmed.

The number of cases reported weekly increased by 45 percent, from 50,036 to 72,797.

Deaths have also risen by 51% in the last week, from 207 to 137, the second highest increase in Europe behind Croаtia.

Mr Schаllenberg said, “It is our job as the Austrian government to protect the people.”

“As a result, there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated beginning Monday.”

” he says.

“Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to leave their flаts to go to work, grocery shop, or stretch their legs,” he previously explained the new measures.

“We don’t live in a police state, and we can’t – and don’t want to – control every street corner,” says the author.

“

In terms of weekly cаses per million people, the landlocked country now ranks third in Europe, trailing only Sloveniа and Croаtiа.

In the last week, cases in Hungary, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, and the Netherlands have all increased by 50 to 40 percent.

While you’re waiting, Frаnce,

Infosurhoy Daily News is a news service that publishes information on a daily basis.