In just over two weeks, i readers helped the Rainbow Trust reach its £75,000 goal for the Christmas Appeal 2021.

In just over two weeks, i readers raised £75,000 for the Rainbow Trust’s Christmas Appeal 2021.

The i has set a new ambitious goal of £125,000 to help the charity reach out to more families throughout the UK.

In just over two weeks, generous i readers helped us reach our Christmas Appeal goal of £75,000 for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

The charity, which provides a lifeline to families with a seriously or terminally ill child, has received a total of £78,693 in donations.

The Rainbow Trust will be able to provide 2,885 hours of vital practical and emotional support to families who have a seriously ill child thanks to these generous donations.

The i is now asking readers to help us reach a new £125,000 Lifeline For Families appeal goal, which will enable the charity to help even more people across the UK.

The support has been “overwhelming,” according to Anne Harris, Director of Care Services at the Rainbow Trust.

“The speed with which we met our fundraising goal has been incredible,” she said.

“The support from i readers has been overwhelming at a time of year when many families dealing with a seriously ill child can find it especially difficult.

“Thanks to everyone who has donated to the campaign so far, we will be able to provide over 2,885 hours of vital practical and emotional support to help families cope when they need it the most.”

When a family’s lives are turned upside down, the Rainbow Trust helps everyone in the family, including parents, siblings, carers, and grandparents.

Each family is assigned a trained Family Support Worker who can provide practical and emotional assistance, such as listening to fears and anxieties and organizing fun activities for sick children and their siblings.

When his grandson Kitt, now five, was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer at the age of 18 months, former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said the Rainbow Trust was a “lifeline.”

He said, “They were there with us every step of the way.”

“They were a lifeline, providing us with dependable support that was priceless.”

The Rainbow Trust looked after the rest of us while the NHS looked after Kitt.”

A family’s life is completely turned upside down when a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening or serious illness.

