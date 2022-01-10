In just seven days, 13,568 Glaswegians have tested positive, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to make a strong statement.

The First Minister is expected to give an update on the pandemic in Scotland tomorrow afternoon, amid reports that the UK government is considering scrapping public free lateral flow tests.

Tomorrow, Nicola Sturgeon will make a statement in the Scottish Parliament.

She’ll give MSPs an update on the pandemic’s progress as the omicron variant spreads across the country, with Glasgow alone reporting 13,568 new cases in just one week.

According to reports, the UK government is considering ending free lateral flow tests.

As the country continues to fight the virus, the First Minister insists that such a decision would be “utterly wrongheaded.”

According to a Whitehall source quoted in the Sunday Times, there will likely be a shift to less testing, with the ability to ramp it up if necessary.

If Westminster withdraws the scheme, Ms Sturgeon stated that the Scottish Government will consider funding public lateral flow tests.

“If the UK Government is seriously considering this, it is utterly wrongheaded,” she tweeted late Saturday night.

It’s difficult to think of anything that would be less helpful in attempting to ‘live with’ covid.

“What happens to Scottish Government funding via the Barnett Formula if the UK Government eliminates free tests?”

“Because testing is so important, we’d have to think about funding it in the future, but it would have to come from existing budgets.”

More proof that the UK’s current funding rules are ineffective.”

Tory education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, however, dismissed the claim, telling Sky News yesterday that he didn’t recognize the story.

“In January alone, 425 million lateral flow tests have been received, and they will continue to be available for free,” he said.

“That story doesn’t make sense to me.”