In Karachi, Pakistan, a protest sit-in turns into a family outing.

In Karachi, Pakistan, a sit-in protest becomes a family outing.

For the past ten days, religious party activists have been protesting outside the provincial legislature, calling for the repeal of a contentious local government law.

Children are having fun on the jumping castle, and groups of women are congregating around the makeshift food stalls to sample local fare, while men are enjoying a poetry reading.

It appears to be a typical family outing at first glance, but it is actually a protest sit-in outside the provincial assembly in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and the capital of Sindh province in the south.

Hundreds of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) supporters have been protesting despite the cold weather against a local government law passed by the PPP-dominated Sindh Assembly, which, according to opposition parties, deprives district governments of several key financial and administrative powers.

Men remain at the sit-in during the day and night, dressed in jackets and warm shawls, whereas women supporters and their children arrive after sunset and stay until late at night.

“It’s been a long struggle,” one of the organizers, Salman Shaikh, told Anadolu Agency, “so we’ve tried to make it (the sit-in) a family affair to reduce the traditional stress and boredom during such events.”

The day starts with morning prayer and continues with Quran class and study circle.

On Saturdays and Sundays, special events for adults and children, such as poetry contests, drawing competitions, and swings, are held.

An open kitchen is set up in a corner to prepare meals for the participants, while many part-time visitors bring their own food.

“I’ve been going to the sit-in every other day with my wife and (two) children.

“Many other families from our neighborhood come here as well,” said Atiq Ahmad, a JI employee from the city’s northern district, to Anadolu Agency.

“In fact, today we (families) had a one-dish party,” Ahmad said with a smile.

The law, which was passed late last month, has enraged opposition parties, who accuse the PPP of manipulating constituencies so that it can win a majority of seats in Karachi’s local government elections.

In line with other provinces, the opposition also demands direct elections for mayors.

It’s an ethnic problem.

