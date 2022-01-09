In Kazakhstan, an Israeli citizen was killed.

An Israeli national was killed in the violence in Kazakhstan.

Protests over rising fuel prices have turned violent.

According to Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry, an Israeli citizen was killed in a violent incident in Almaty, the country’s capital.

According to a ministry statement, the body of Levan Kogeashvili, 22, is being transported to Israel for burial.

The Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan, is “in direct contact with Israeli citizens who are in the country in order to assist them during these times,” according to the ministry.

Kogeashvili was killed in a car on his way to work, according to the Walla news website, citing his family, and denying that he was involved in the protests.

According to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, violence sparked by protests over rising fuel prices has erupted into massive riots across Kazakhstan in the last week, killing at least 18 security officers and 26 protesters.

According to the ministry, 4,266 people, including citizens from neighboring countries, were detained.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region in response to the violence.