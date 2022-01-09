In Kazakhstan, at least 18 security officers have been killed in protests.

During protests in Kazakhstan, at least 18 security officers were killed.

SULTAN NUR, KAZAKHSTAN

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 18 security officers have died in ongoing violence in Kazakhstan as a result of protests over rising fuel prices.

According to the ministry, 2,298 people were arrested and 748 security personnel were injured as a result of the protests.

As security forces attempted to clear government buildings, violent clashes were occasionally reported in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city.

Protesters in the nation’s commercial capital are attempting to take over administrative buildings, police stations, and a television tower.

Earlier, security forces in Kazakhstan said dozens of protesters died while attempting to take over government buildings in Almaty during the ongoing unrest.

The cities of Shymkent, near the Uzbek border, and Aktau, on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, are said to be under control.

In Almaty, where thousands of people had taken to the streets, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a curfew.

On Jan. 1, protests erupted in western Kazakhstan.

2 over the rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which later spread to other parts of the country.

A state of emergency has been declared in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region to ensure public safety.

Tokayev also gave his approval to the government’s resignation.

He later requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance, which agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers.

*Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara, Turkiye, contributed to this article.