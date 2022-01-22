In Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, a treasure hunter discovers a WW1 hero medal, a gold ring, and rare coins.

In Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, a treasure hunter discovers a WW1 hero medal, gold ring, and rare coins.

Andrew Wood, an experienced detectorist, is hoping to reunite Glasgow families with long-lost treasure, including a WW1 hero medal he discovered in a park in the city’s west end.

A metal detectorist has expressed an interest in reuniting the descendants of a fallen soldier with his First World War medal.

On Tuesday, Andrew Wood, 33, discovered a WWI victory medal buried in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow’s west end.

Thomas Porter’s name was written on the bronze medal.

Between 1914 and 1920, Andrew discovered that Private Porter served in the Royal Scots Corps.

Now he’s on a mission to find any living relatives and return this priceless piece of family history.

Andrew has spent years searching the city for rare treasure as a mental detectorist.

He discovered a gold ring and shilling coins buried together nine inches deep in Queen’s Park just two weeks ago.

Andrew claims that the oldest gold coin he’s ever discovered is from 1857, and that he once discovered a silver coin from 1916 in Tollcross Park.

“It’s a thrill,” he told Glasgow Live.

I’m fascinated by history and the past.”

If you recognize the items or are a relative of Private Thomas Porter, please contact us at [email protected]