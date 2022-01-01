After discovering a machine capable of producing millions of pounds of street valium in Lanarkshire, a man was arrested.

Following the discovery of a machine capable of producing millions of pounds of street valium in Lanarkshire, a man was arrested.

A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £40,000 and £112,000 in cash were also seized during the raid on an industrial unit in the village of Salsburgh.

Officers discovered the machine along with thousands of etizolam tablets when they raided an industrial unit in Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged, according to Police Scotland, and he will appear in Airdrie Sheriff Court on January 25.

“This was a significant recovery by officers that prevented large amounts of illicit drugs from reaching the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Serious and Organized Crime Detective Inspector Laura Sands.

“Every day, the seized machine could produce millions of etizolam tablets.”

The statement reads, “This targeted operation should send a very clear message that this type of illegal and harmful activity will not be tolerated.”

“We rely on the public’s assistance in gathering intelligence on any drug-related issues,” she said.

Anyone who has information about a drug supply should call the cops.”

