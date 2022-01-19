In Lancashire’s Roeburndale bridge collapse, a man was killed and passengers were injured when the vehicle was thrown into the river.

In Lancashire, a bridge collapsed, killing a man and injuring passengers.

According to police, eleven people were in the off-road Polaris Ranger vehicle at the time of the accident.

When a bridge in Roeburndale, Lancashire, collapsed, a man died and several others were injured.

The Polaris Ranger, a small off-road four-wheel drive pulling a trailer, was carrying eleven people when it crashed into the river.

At around 4.25 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Moor Lane area after a report of a serious farm accident.

According to police, one man died as a result of his injuries, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a serious head injury.

Lancaster Constabulary said that others who were injured at the scene, including one who suffered a serious back injury, were taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The scene was attended by emergency services such as police, ambulances, and mountain rescue.

Several fire engines from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to assist with the rescue operation.

Hundreds of police cars, ambulances, air ambulances, fire engines, cave and mountain rescue teams, and cave and mountain rescue teams are all heading up Roeburndale. @[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected][email protected]@[email protected]@leponlinepic.twitter.com

Five fire engines, including one from Cumbria and one from North Yorkshire, as well as several special appliances and the air support unit, responded to initial reports of a road traffic collision on Moor Lane in Roeburndale, according to the fire service.

“Firefighters assisted police, ambulance, and mountain rescue teams in a multi-agency response to the incident, which involved a vehicle pulling a trailer that had fallen into a river when a bridge collapsed,” according to the release.

The incident is under investigation, and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

Road closures have been implemented and will be in effect for some time.

“My thoughts are very much with all those involved in what is a very sad and tragic incident,” said Detective Inspector Kirsty Wyatt of Lancashire Police.

“Unfortunately, one man died, and a number of people were seriously injured.”

“We believe the vehicle was towing a trailer with a number of people when a bridge gave way at this time.”

After that, those individuals were thrown from the vehicle and trailer.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages, and we’re still looking into what happened.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 and reference log 0953 from January 18.

Roeburndale bridge collapse: Man killed and passengers injured as vehicle thrown into river in Lancashire