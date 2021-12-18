In Lancaster, California, an armed and barricaded suspect has triggered a neighborhood evacuation.

In Lancaster, California, there have been multiple reports of an active shooter.

As the neighborhood is being evacuated, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect is barricaded.

The Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement, stating that they are responding to Lancaster Station to assist with an armed barricaded suspect.

The incident has been going on since around 3 p.m. PT.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said, “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are responding to assist Lancaster Station with an armed barricaded suspect.”

A Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will contact the suspect in an attempt to reach a “peaceful resolution,” according to police.

More information has not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Compton Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (310)605-6500.

More to come…

