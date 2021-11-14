In Lancaster County, a woman was injured after crashing into a barn.

In Lancaster County, a woman was injured after driving into a barn.

A 22-year-old Manheim woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday after allegedly colliding with a barn.

Shelby T Hummer of Hossler Road was rescued from her badly damaged Toyota Yaris and transported to Lancaster General Hospital with multiple injuries.

On Saturday night, the hospital declined to comment on Hummer’s health.

A passer-by reported seeing the car strike the barn in the 400 block of Fruitville Pike in Penn Township, prompting Northern Lancaster County Regional Police to respond at 6:16 a.m.

At 453 Fruitville Pike, responding officers discovered the vehicle facing north, with the driver slumped over in the driver’s seat.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, according to police.