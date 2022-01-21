In Lancaster County, Route 230 is closed due to a crash.

After a crash in Lancaster County, Route 230 is shut down.

After a Friday morning crash, a section of Route 230 in Lancaster County is closed in both directions.

According to 511PA, both sides of 230 have been closed since 7 a.m. between Hertzler Road and Conewago Ind Park, Zeager Road.

The highway has been closed since at least 6 a.m.

It’s unclear how long it will take for emergency crews to clear the scene and reopen the road.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to FOX 43, and their condition is unknown.

According to the news report, the crash occurred around 4 a.m.

