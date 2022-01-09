In Las Vegas, Turkiye’s first domestically produced automobile makes its debut.

According to TOGG’s CEO, by 2030, the company plans to produce one million vehicles in five different segments.

Turkiye’s first domestically produced car made its public debut on Wednesday at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest consumer electronics show.

“As a technology firm, we define ourselves.”

“That is why we are here at CES, the gathering place for the latest technological innovations and firsts,” said Gurcan Karakas, CEO of Turkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), the consortium that developed the car, during a press conference at the event.

TOGG’s technologies, gathered under the ‘Smart Life’ platform, cover far more than a fully connected car, according to Karakas.

“TOGG is being built from the ground up with the user in mind.

It is impossible for a product to survive if it does not add value to the users.

He explained, “We defined our C-SUV smart device as user-centric, smart, empathetic, connected, autonomous, shared, and electric.”

“All over the world, the Use-Case Mobility concept, which embodies these characteristics, has been registered.

Over 350 use cases were examined, and over 40 innovative ideas were generated.

Over 2,000 people took part in the quantitative study, which included over 30 focus groups and interviews.

On the basis of the concepts we prioritized, a ‘User Journey Map’ was created,” he continued.

Solutions for smart energy

“We will manufacture our batteries in-house through Siro Silk Road Clean Energy Solutions, a joint venture with Farasis Energy,” Karakas said of the TOGG’s portfolio of smart energy solutions.

“We want to supply batteries for all types of electric vehicles and establish a presence as a battery and energy storage systems provider in non-automotive sectors,” he said.

The first non-traditionally born electric SUV in Europe

By 2030, TOGG plans to produce one million vehicles across five segments.

He stated, “By the end of 2022, we will have launched our first mass production vehicle.”

“Following the completion of homologation tests, our first vehicle in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023.”

It will be a non-traditional manufacturer’s first electric SUV in continental Europe.”

The Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding, as well as an umbrella organization, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye, joined forces in June 2018 to form TOGG.

With its C-SUV model, TOGG became the first Turkish brand to receive an iF Design Award, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, in 2021.