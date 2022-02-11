In Latin America, the number of people who have died from the Coronavirus has increased, as have the number of people who have been

Coronavirus deaths and infections are on the rise in Latin America.

New COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries have been reported in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay.

Colombia

According to official data, countries throughout Latin America have reported new cases of COVID-19 infections, as well as fatalities.

Brazil

According to data released by the country’s Health Ministry on Thursday, at least 943 people died in Brazil in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 636,017.

164,066 additional people tested positive during the same time period, bringing the total number of cases to 27.11 million.

So far, more than 23.44 million recoveries have been reported.

Mexico

According to Mexico’s Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 34,261, while fatalities have increased by 927 in the last 24 hours.

In a country with a population of 126 million people, there have been over 5.22 million cases, 311,554 fatalities, and 4.43 million recoveries.

Colombia

In the last 24 hours, Colombia’s Health Ministry reported 179 more virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 136,583.

With 8,269 new infections, the total number of cases in the country of nearly 50 million people surpassed 6.25 million, while the number of recoveries surpassed 5.8 million.

Argentina

Argentina’s caseload increased to over 8.7 million with the addition of 25,110 new infections, according to data from the Health Ministry.

After 264 patients died in the past day, the national death toll has risen to 123,707 people.

In the 45-million-strong country, more than 8.32 million recoveries have been reported so far.

Chile

Chile has reported 162 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths to 40,273, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Infections increased by 36,635 in total, bringing the total caseload to over 2.5 million.

Over 2.33 million people have regained their health so far.

Paraguay

According to the Paraguayan Ministry of Health, 50 more people have died as a result of the pandemic in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,801.

The country reported 2,904 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 618,815, with 555,799 people surviving the virus so far.