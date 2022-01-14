In Lebanon, a ‘Day of Rage’ rally was held to protest poor living conditions.

In Beirut, Tripoli, Sidon, and Bekaa, protesters have blocked all major roads.

BEIRUT (Reuters) –

People in Lebanon took to the streets in a number of cities on Thursday in a “day of rage” against deteriorating living conditions, the free fall of the Lebanese currency, and a sharp rise in fuel prices, according to protesters.

The protests followed a call from Bassam Tlais, the president of the Land Transport Union, for the government to subsidize fuel prices and compensate workers to help them cope with rising costs.

Tlais had called on people not to “believe the government’s promises” and to “take to the streets and announce a day of mass anger.”

Protesters in Beirut and its suburbs blocked all major roads and highways.

In Tripoli, Sidon, and Bekaa, roads were also closed.

Despite the fact that universities and schools were closed, many people were unable to get to work due to roadblocks.

“This is a call for officials to fulfill their roles and duties towards the people,” said Bechara Al-Asmar, chairman of the General Labor Union.

In its World Report 2022, Human Rights Watch stated that “corrupt and incompetent” Lebanese authorities have purposefully thrown the country into one of the worst economic crises in modern history, demonstrating a disregard for the population’s rights.

Almost 80% of Lebanon’s population is now poor, with 36% of the population living in abject poverty.

Since October 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value, limiting people’s access to basic goods such as food, water, health care, and education, while fuel shortages have caused widespread power outages.

A bailout program is being negotiated between the Lebanese government and the IMF.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.