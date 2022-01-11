In Lebanon, a Syrian refugee mother and her three children are killed by coal.

Burning coal kills a Syrian refugee mother and her three children in Lebanon.

Mother and her three children pass away peacefully in their sleep.

Lebanon’s BEIRUT

According to Lebanese state media, four Syrian refugees in southern Lebanon died after inhaling toxic fumes from coal being burned to warm their room.

According to the Lebanese state news agency, a mother and her three children, ages 4, 7, and 8, died in their sleep in the village of Kharayab on Sunday.

The deaths occurred as Lebanon grappled with a fuel and electricity shortage in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

1.5 million Syrian refugees have fled the war in Syria’s neighboring country to Lebanon.

Around 90% of Syrian refugee households live in extreme poverty, according to UN estimates.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.