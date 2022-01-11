In less than a year, the number of Nigerians using the internet has dropped by 10.9 million.

Nigerian internet users have decreased by 10.9 million in less than a year.

According to data released Tuesday, Nigeria’s internet subscribers have dropped by 10.9 million in less than a year.

According to NCC statistics, the number of subscribers fell from 151.3 million in January 2021 to 140.4 million in November.

Since 2020, the agency’s policy of sanitizing mobile data and phone numbers through a verification exercise has resulted in a reduction in subscribers, according to the agency.

According to the NCC, mobile data services are used by more Nigerians than wired data services.

The commission announced plans to improve internet service for subscribers in November.

The agency intends to improve broadband to give subscribers good services, according to Adeleke Adewolu, executive commissioner, or Stakeholders Management of the Commission.