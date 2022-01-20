In lieu of weight training, a football coach in Pennsylvania instructs his players to shovel snow for their neighbors.

In lieu of weight training, a football coach in Pennsylvania instructs his players to shovel snow for neighbors.

An Allegheny County football coach canceled his team’s scheduled workout session on Monday as much of the northeast was hit by a snowstorm.

He suggested instead that they pick up a snow shovel and assist an elderly or disabled neighbor.

According to WTAE News, Bethel Park High School football coach Brian Delallo informed his team of the change of schedule via Twitter.

However, he was taken aback by how much attention it received.

“Monday’s weightlifting workout has been cancelled due to expected severe weather,” Delallo tweeted.

Find a neighbor who is elderly or disabled and shovel their driveway.

That’s our Monday workout, so don’t accept any money.”

While Delallo claims to be the first coach to tweet the “shoveling workout,” the “tradition” was started by the previous coach a decade ago.

“This is just something,” Delallo said, according to WTAE, “one of the many traditions we have kept going.”

The Bethel Park football players, according to KDKA News, battled the more than 6 inches of snow that blanketed the western Pennsylvania community overnight from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

“They’re surprised that we’re not taking money,” said junior and team captain Gavin Moul, according to the CBS News affiliate.

According to KDKA, Danny Varhola, an 83-year-old whose now-grown son played Bethel Park football in the 1980s, was one grateful recipient who did not refuse.

Varhola said, “I’ve been here for 50 years, and these guys are fantastic.”

Moul understands that it’s about more than just shoveling.

“It makes me happy, and I think it makes us all happy,” Moul said.

“It’s not only helping them, but it’s also helping us grow as a team,” KDKA explained.

Coach DeLallo is proud of the team’s relationship with the community.

“It’s a lot more than ‘did you bench press 300 pounds today?'” the TV station quoted.

According to the report, at least 25 players texted Coach DeLallo to say they did it “and felt great.”

