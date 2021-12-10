In light of the cancelled Sarah Everard vigil, activists say the Downing Street Christmas party reports are ‘infuriating.’

Reports that government officials held indoor gatherings during a time of tight Covid restrictions’smelled of privilege,’ according to Jamie Klingler, a founding member of Reclaim These Streets.

Reports of a Downing Street Christmas party taking place before Reclaim These Streets was forced to cancel vigils in memory of Sarah Everard are “infuriating,” according to the co-founder of the women’s rights organization.

Reclaim These Streets was forced to cancel a vigil for Sarah, who was raped and murdered by a serving police officer, in March, months after alleged gatherings took place at Number 10.

Hundreds gathered on Clapham Common to pay tribute to Sarah despite Reclaim These Streets’ decision to call off the vigil they organized.

Reclaim These Streets claimed at the time that it made the decision after “repeatedly attempting to find a way forward for the event,” but that police would “not engage with our suggestions to help ensure that a legal, Covid-secure vigil could take place.”

Jamie Klingler of the group told i on Thursday that the group had informed the Metropolitan Police that it was prepared to organize a socially distanced moving memorial line and was even willing to cap the number of people attending the outdoor event to make it as safe as possible.

The group also offered to stagger the start times of the vigil at Clapham Common, planned to use electric candles, and set up a QR test and trace code just for the vigil.

“We weren’t slacking off when it came to our safety.”

Ms Klingler stated, “We weren’t being irresponsible.”

“Our negotiations with them [the cops]were that we could do a socially distant moving memorial line, and we said just tell us we’re only allowed 30 people.”

Despite written assurances that efforts were being made to find a safe way to police the event, Ms Klingler said it was later deemed illegal.

She went on to say that she felt compelled to cancel the event, which was being supported by dozens of vigils across the country, because she was afraid of the consequences of being arrested for herself and the other women involved.

She expressed her “rage” after learning that government officials were attending Christmas parties during a time when the budget was tight.

