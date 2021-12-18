In London, a’major incident’ has been declared as a result of the rise in Omicron cases, which has caused widespread concern.

In London, a’major incident’ has been declared amid widespread concern about the rise in Omicron cases.

The rise in Covid cases has prompted SADIQ Khan to declare a “major incident” in London today.

The surge in Omicron cases in London in the last 24 hours has alarmed the Mayor of London, who has expressed his “extreme concern.”

In the last seven days, 65,525 new cases have been confirmed in London, with 26,418 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The number of Covid patients in the capital’s hospitals has increased by 29% in the last week.

Mr Khan has warned that due to the rapidly rising number of cases isolating thousands of front-line workers, the capital may run out of police officers, firefighters, and NHS workers.

“We’re incredibly concerned by the huge surge of the Omicron variant in the last 24 hours,” he told Infosurhoy.

“Hospital admissions and staff absences are on the rise at an alarming rate.”

Mr Khan confirmed that he was “declaring a major incident once again due to the threat of Covid-19 to our city.”

Mr Khan declared a major incident in the capital on January 8 due to an increase in cases, but it was called off on February 26 as the number of cases decreased.

Declaring a major incident enables local governments to better coordinate with emergency services and collaborate with them.

To prevent infections and save Christmas, Brits have been urged to get their booster shots, either through the NHS portal or at walk-in clinics.

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant, with cases rapidly increasing and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again,” the mayor said today.

“While we are still learning about this variant, it is important that London’s key agencies work together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program.”

“The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus,” he told the BBC, “and that’s leading to big issues in terms of staff absences and our public services’ ability to operate at optimal levels.”

“I’m extremely concerned about staff absences in the NHS, the fire service, the police service, and our London councils.”

“That’s why it’s critical that everyone who is eligible for a booster, and everyone who is eligible for vaccines, get them.”

