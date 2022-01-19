In London, rare Ottoman sultan portraits were auctioned.

Rare Ottoman sultan portraits are up for auction in London.

For the first time in a century, six paintings discovered in Scotland are now on display.

LONDON, U.K.

On Tuesday, a collection of rare Ottoman sultan paintings will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in London.

The six paintings, which are on display for the first time in over a century, depict five Ottoman rulers from the 16th century and earlier and are “part of a larger group of portraits that once hung in Newbattle Abbey in Scotland,” according to the museum.

The portraits of Tamerlane (Timur), the founder of the Timurid Empire, and Ottoman monarchs Bayezid I, Mehmed I, Murad II, Bayezid II, and Suleyman the Magnificent, each with an opening bid value of £50,000 ((dollar)68,000), will remain active on the online auction.

“These were thought to have been brought back probably in the 17th century by William Carr, the third Earl of Lothian,” Benedict Carter, Sotheby’s director of Middle East auction sales, told Anadolu Agency.

“And foremost among this Ottoman group is the painting of Suleyman the Magnificent – Kanuni Suleyman, the lawgiver – who is depicted here around the age of 43,” Carter explained.

It’s inscribed here with his age, which is around 1537, 1538, which is when he was at the peak of his power.”

“It’s a sort of iconic image of Suleyman in the sixteenth century,” he explained.

The auction house sold another oil-on-copper portrait of Suleyman about a year ago, according to Carter.

According to the auction note released by Sotheby’s, the portraits are based on works from the Giovio Series, a collection of 484 likenesses of rulers, statesmen, and other notable figures gathered by 16th-century Italian Renaissance historian and biographer Paolo Giovio (1483-1552), who built a museum at Lake Como specifically to house the works.

The paintings were discovered in an attic of a Scottish estate, where they had been sitting undisturbed for over a century.

The Marquess of Lothian, Michael Andrew Foster Jude Kerr, who is a member of the House of Lords, owns “The Newbattle Turks” collection.