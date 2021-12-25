In London, swimmers compete in a traditional Christmas race in ice-cold water.

The Peter Pan Cup has been held on Christmas mornings since 1864.

LONDON (Reuters) –

Hundreds of Serpentine Swimming Club athletes braved the cold water in London for a traditional Christmas Day swimming race.

For the 158th time, swimmers competed in the Peter Pan Cup at the Serpentine in Hyde Park.

Only Serpentine Swimmers Club swimmers who have qualified after competing in several other winter races compete in the event.