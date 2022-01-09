In London, we had a Turkish culture: British consul general

Kenan Poleo says, “I love the historical and cultural diversity in Turkiye, as well as its beautiful architecture.”

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Kenan Poleo describes Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, as his “dream city,” praising the city’s multiculturalism from all angles.

Poleo has only been the British consul general in Istanbul for three months, despite his deep affection for the city and Turkish culture.

“When my parents came to London, they were very young and broke.

At the time, life in England was difficult.

“There was also racism,” he said, recalling his family’s 1950s emigration from Cyprus.

“Families from Cyprus, Turkey, and Africa began to arrive.

London and Istanbul are mosaics for me because I grew up in London, where there were people from all over the world.”

Poleo said that even though his childhood years were difficult financially, he gained “diplomatic talent” while working at his father’s shops as a child.

He also stated that his family tried to preserve their Turkish Cypriot culture and that they visited Cyprus on occasion, claiming that their culture is a mix of British, Turkish, and Turkish Cypriot.

Poleo said he first visited Istanbul when he was 18 years old and that the city’s crowds and noise caused his “head to explode.”

“Because Cyprus is so small, my head exploded.”

When we arrived, it was very large and crowded,” he said.

“The people were friendly, and Cyprus was as well, but it’s very different here than it was there.”

“I was enthralled by it.”

As a result, I focused my second education on Turkish studies,” he explained.

He stated that he had been interested in Turkish cinema and music since he was a child, and that “our culture in London was Turkish culture.”

Poleo said that he loved Turkish artists and actresses at the time, not just movies or movie stars, but also Turkish music.

“At Eurovision, we backed Turkish singers.

Ajda Pekkan’s song Petrol was one of our favorites.

At our house, we used to listen to and play it.”

“This is what Ajda Pekkan was like.

