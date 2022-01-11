In Lycoming County, a (dollar)100 million hospital, a joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health, opens.

In Lycoming County, a (dollar)100 million hospital opened as a joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health.

PENNSDALE – On Monday, a new Geisinger hospital in eastern Lycoming County opened its doors to patients.

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy is a full-service hospital located along Route 220 just north of Interstate 180 near Pennsdale, and is a (dollar)100 million joint venture with Highmark Health.

The emergency room, clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, surgical suites, and primary and specialty care areas are all part of the 120,000-square-foot, three-story facility.

To improve patient communication and better coordinate care, the hospital’s 20 inpatient rooms are equipped with smart TVs that display a digital whiteboard with real-time health data.

Adult and pediatric primary care, orthopedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, and women’s health are all available at a multispecialty clinic.

In addition to chemotherapy preparation and general surgery, there are specialty outreach services, imaging, lab, and medical oncology services available.

According to Geisinger, the hospital serves the counties of Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga.

UPMC, which has a major hospital in Williamsport and a smaller one in Muncy, also serves the region.

In a press release announcing the project in March 2019, Geisinger and Highmark stated:

“This new health care organization will bring greater value and lower costs to northcentral Pennsylvania through evidence-based care, population health management, and value-based physician payment programs.”

The focus of the lawsuit over Geisinger’s COVID-19 testing policy appears to be shifting.

In the wake of Friday’s arraignments, two young sisters who died of starvation are remembered.