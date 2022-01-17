In March, the UK’s first national food museum will open in rural Suffolk.

Everything from farming and cheesemaking to celebrity chefs and seasonal eating will be celebrated at the Stowmarket venue.

In March, the first museum dedicated to food and cooking in the United Kingdom will open in rural Suffolk.

The new Food Museum, which will replace the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket, will cover everything from celebrity chefs to seasonal eating to farming and the history of cheesemaking.

The museum will be developed over the next ten years to “deliver a visitor experience that brings processes to life, teaches skills, and shares and collects intangible heritage,” according to curators.

The original museum, which opened in 1967 and now spans over 75 acres, will be used to help celebrate Britain’s agricultural and culinary heritage.

A museum announcement stated, “There is no food museum in the UK, and we believe that this is a gap that we are very well placed to fill.”

“Aspic should not be used to preserve museums.”

Food is culture, and we are surprised that there isn’t already a food museum in the UK.

“There are brewery tours and chocolate factories, but there is no museum dedicated to reflecting the heritage of something that we all need on a daily basis and has preoccupied society for as long as people have existed.”

“Everyone should be able to recognize themselves in what we display… Because everyone eats, everyone can relate.”

The site has already undergone significant transformations.

The team has planted an orchard, established a small farm, and restored a historic windmill, in addition to constructing a bread oven to teach people about one of Britain’s most important sources of sustenance.

A collaboration with the arts organization Our Isles will allow an exhibition featuring artists, chiefs, farmers, historians, and other food specialists.

UK’s first national Food Museum to open in rural Suffolk in March